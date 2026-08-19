Iranian Military Chief Warns Gulf Nations Against Aiding US Forces

Iran's Armed Forces Chief, Major General Ali Abdollahi, has warned Gulf nations against facilitating US military operations, as Tehran intensifies its scrutiny of military activities at regional bases, according to an IRIB report.

General Abdollahi highlighted the implausibility of military aircraft presence at these bases without host nation knowledge, equating any assistance to US forces as participation in military aggression.

His warning follows strategic shifts, with the US Pentagon contemplating scaling back military presence in West Asia amid prolonged conflict with Iran, assessing whether to withdraw troops following recurrent Iranian strikes.