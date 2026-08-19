Iranian Military Chief Warns Gulf Nations Against Aiding US Forces

Iran's Major General Ali Abdollahi has issued a stern warning to Gulf nations against supporting US military activity, as tensions mount between Tehran and Washington. Meanwhile, the Pentagon weighs scaling back its military presence in response to prolonged hostilities and financial strain, with strategic reviews ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 13:36 IST
Iranian Military Chief Warns Gulf Nations Against Aiding US Forces
Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdollahi (Photo/X/@a_abdollahi_ir). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's Armed Forces Chief, Major General Ali Abdollahi, has warned Gulf nations against facilitating US military operations, as Tehran intensifies its scrutiny of military activities at regional bases, according to an IRIB report.

General Abdollahi highlighted the implausibility of military aircraft presence at these bases without host nation knowledge, equating any assistance to US forces as participation in military aggression.

His warning follows strategic shifts, with the US Pentagon contemplating scaling back military presence in West Asia amid prolonged conflict with Iran, assessing whether to withdraw troops following recurrent Iranian strikes.

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