The Gujarat Forest Department is taking decisive measures to protect Asiatic lions and enforce the Wildlife Protection Act. Guided by Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, the Gir East Forest Division registered 75 offences and levied fines exceeding Rs. 13.30 lakh in four months.

Offences include unauthorized sanctuary entry and illegal hunting, with eight cases involving wild animals. Legal proceedings are underway in four cases, while punitive actions and fines of Rs. 2,20,000 have been executed for the rest. Additionally, 16 timber transportation offences without permits were addressed, recovering fines of Rs. 3,03,000.

Addressing environmental concerns, 17 violations for plastic waste dumping and illegal livestock grazing in reserved areas were fined Rs. 32,500. Citizens are urged to report illegal activities, including harassment of wildlife, to forest authorities. Meanwhile, Gujarat’s dairy sector sees a 21% rise in women-led societies, empowering rural women and bolstering economic growth.