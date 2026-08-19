NTA Overhauls Examination Process Amid Criticisms

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is taking decisive steps to overhaul its examination system following widespread criticism. The agency aims to eliminate adhocism within three months by bolstering its digital and security framework, alongside inducting domain specialists from the private sector, as per statements from officials.

Recruitment efforts are underway for over 20 permanent positions, including key leadership roles such as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. Advertisements for these positions have already been issued. Additionally, the NTA plans to bring on board experts in cybersecurity, psychometrics, and question-paper design.

In a bid to enhance the security and operate from government premises, the NTA offices will now be secured by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rather than private agencies. This initiative follows a directive from the Education Ministry demanding a thorough audit and a subsequent corrective action report, especially after recent exam-related lapses.

The revamped infrastructure will see the introduction of biometric access, CCTV surveillance, and bolstered cybersecurity measures, including the hiring of cyber experts. A total of more than 600 experts are being recruited to replace the previous staff, with over 50 individuals already removed from their positions.

The Education Ministry anticipates rigorous compliance with established protocols under the new guidance, which includes a four-tier question-paper scrutiny system. The overhaul includes significant changes like secluded rooms and device-deposit protocols, aiming to prevent future lapses similar to recent controversies like the NEET-UG paper leak.