Germany Launches Lifeline for Exiled Dissidents Facing Global Threats

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), has launched a critical helpline for individuals exiled from repressive regimes. This service is tailored for those facing threats of intimidation, surveillance, and even abduction from nations such as Russia, China, and Iran.

The initiative seeks to provide assistance and hope to dissidents, journalists, and members of the LGBTQ community by encouraging them to collaborate with the BfV. The intelligence gathered through this cooperation will help in understanding and countering repressive strategies.

Berlin's move comes amid an effort to enhance intelligence capabilities, allowing the BfV and foreign intelligence service BND to hack communications and counter foreign threats. These measures aim to address the escalating risks posed by cyber and hybrid attacks from aggressive foreign actors.