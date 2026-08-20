Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Faces Power Outage Due to Conflict

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe's largest, experienced a significant power loss, leaving emergency diesel generators to maintain its critical safety systems, the United Nations nuclear watchdog reported on Thursday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) disclosed via X that preliminary findings suggest the disruption occurred along the northern bank of the Dnipro River. However, military actions in the region have stymied technicians' efforts to ascertain the precise cause of the outage.

Occupied by Russian forces early in their 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia has been the epicenter of mutual accusations between Russia and Ukraine over actions jeopardizing nuclear safety.