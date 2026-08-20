Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Faces Power Outage Due to Conflict
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, under Russian control, has lost its last external power connection, necessitating the use of emergency generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency reports that the failure's cause is unknown due to ongoing military activities, highlighting ongoing safety risks at the plant amid ongoing conflict.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe's largest, experienced a significant power loss, leaving emergency diesel generators to maintain its critical safety systems, the United Nations nuclear watchdog reported on Thursday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) disclosed via X that preliminary findings suggest the disruption occurred along the northern bank of the Dnipro River. However, military actions in the region have stymied technicians' efforts to ascertain the precise cause of the outage.
Occupied by Russian forces early in their 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia has been the epicenter of mutual accusations between Russia and Ukraine over actions jeopardizing nuclear safety.
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