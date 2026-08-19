China and Australia Bolster Economic Ties with Currency Swap Expansion

In a move signaling strengthened economic relations, the People's Bank of China has extended its bilateral currency swap agreement with Australia's central bank for another five years.

The agreement has been expanded to 220 billion yuan ($32.65 billion) or A$46 billion, up from the previous limit of 200 billion yuan or A$41 billion.

This development underscores a deepening financial collaboration between China and Australia, potentially enhancing stability and economic interactions between the two nations.