China and Australia Bolster Economic Ties with Currency Swap Expansion
The People's Bank of China announced the extension and expansion of its bilateral currency swap agreement with Australia. The deal now stands at 220 billion yuan ($32.65 billion) or A$46 billion, an increase from the prior 200 billion yuan or A$41 billion, boosting economic cooperation.
In a move signaling strengthened economic relations, the People's Bank of China has extended its bilateral currency swap agreement with Australia's central bank for another five years.
The agreement has been expanded to 220 billion yuan ($32.65 billion) or A$46 billion, up from the previous limit of 200 billion yuan or A$41 billion.
This development underscores a deepening financial collaboration between China and Australia, potentially enhancing stability and economic interactions between the two nations.
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