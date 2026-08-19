Australia and India Strengthen Energy Ties Amid West Asia Tensions

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, expressed concerns over the disruption in West Asia, emphasizing the urgent need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway is crucial for maintaining global energy supplies and economic stability, Green noted during the IC3 event in Mumbai.

Addressing reporters, Green acknowledged that both India and Australia are apprehensive about the ongoing Middle East situation, but are simultaneously reinforcing their bilateral energy partnership. This collaboration is essential for ensuring stable fuel costs and unimpeded economic activity.

Highlighting the strong bilateral ties, Green revealed that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia, the two nations announced a strategic energy security partnership. This initiative encompasses reliable coal, LNG, and uranium supplies from Australia to India, circumventing geopolitical chokepoints that could disrupt supply chains.

Green praised PM Modi's visit, describing it as a significant step in expanding cooperative efforts across various sectors, including defence, maritime security, strategic technology, sports, culture, and education. The reciprocal visits underscore the deepening relationship between the two countries.

During the July meeting, Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated the importance of energy security in achieving long-term economic prosperity. Their joint commitment aims to bolster collaboration for sustainable energy solutions, ensuring reliability and affordability in energy supplies for both nations.