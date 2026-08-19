Legacy of a Space Pioneer: Liu Jiyuan's Impact on China's Aerospace
Liu Jiyuan, a trailblazer in China's aerospace sector, passed away at 93 in Beijing. As a key figure in aerospace, his efforts have left a lasting legacy on the nation's space program. His contributions were pivotal in establishing China as a strong contender in the global aerospace arena.
Liu Jiyuan, a pioneer in China's aerospace industry, has passed away at the age of 93 in Beijing, following an illness. Announced by the nation's main space contractor on Wednesday, his death marks the end of an era for China's space program.
Throughout his remarkable career, Liu Jiyuan was instrumental in shaping the trajectory of China's aerospace ambitions. His contributions have been pivotal in developing the country's presence and reputation in the global aerospace field.
Under his leadership, China achieved significant milestones in space exploration, helping lay the groundwork for the future endeavors of the nation's space agenda.
ALSO READ
-
Robots on the Rise: China's Technological Leap at World Robot Conference
-
China and Australia Bolster Economic Ties with Currency Swap Expansion
-
Rise of Robots: China's Frontier in AI-Driven Growth
-
Robotic Renaissance: China's Innovation Surge at World Robot Conference
-
China Advocates Digital Sovereignty Amid U.S. AI Coalition Plans