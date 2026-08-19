Legacy of a Space Pioneer: Liu Jiyuan's Impact on China's Aerospace

Liu Jiyuan, a pioneer in China's aerospace industry, has passed away at the age of 93 in Beijing, following an illness. Announced by the nation's main space contractor on Wednesday, his death marks the end of an era for China's space program.

Throughout his remarkable career, Liu Jiyuan was instrumental in shaping the trajectory of China's aerospace ambitions. His contributions have been pivotal in developing the country's presence and reputation in the global aerospace field.

Under his leadership, China achieved significant milestones in space exploration, helping lay the groundwork for the future endeavors of the nation's space agenda.