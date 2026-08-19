Fueling Delays: Fire Point's Danish Endeavor Stalls

Ukrainian drone and missile maker Fire Point announced an unexpected delay in the launch of its rocket fuel production facility in Denmark. Initially slated for completion earlier, the facility is now projected to begin operations by the end of 2027, according to CEO Iryna Terekh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:02 IST
Fueling Delays: Fire Point's Danish Endeavor Stalls

Fire Point, a prominent Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturer, has postponed the launch of its rocket fuel production facility in Denmark by a year. The company's CEO, Iryna Terekh, revealed the new timeline during a press conference on Wednesday, stating that the plant is now expected to commence operations by late 2027.

The delay comes as the construction process encounters unforeseen complexities, extending the project timeline beyond initial estimates. This development marks a setback in Denmark's support for Ukrainian long-range missile fuel production, initially announced in September 2025.

Terekh expressed confidence in the revised schedule, emphasizing that the extended timeline would ensure a more robust and efficient setup for Fire Point's strategic expansion in Europe.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace

Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace

Global
2
Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

Global
3
Dollar Dips Amid Treasury Selloff and Middle East Tensions

Dollar Dips Amid Treasury Selloff and Middle East Tensions

Global
4
IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations

IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026