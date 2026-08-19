Fueling Delays: Fire Point's Danish Endeavor Stalls

Fire Point, a prominent Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturer, has postponed the launch of its rocket fuel production facility in Denmark by a year. The company's CEO, Iryna Terekh, revealed the new timeline during a press conference on Wednesday, stating that the plant is now expected to commence operations by late 2027.

The delay comes as the construction process encounters unforeseen complexities, extending the project timeline beyond initial estimates. This development marks a setback in Denmark's support for Ukrainian long-range missile fuel production, initially announced in September 2025.

Terekh expressed confidence in the revised schedule, emphasizing that the extended timeline would ensure a more robust and efficient setup for Fire Point's strategic expansion in Europe.