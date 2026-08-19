Fire Point's Delayed Danish Production: A Year Setback

The Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturer, Fire Point, has announced a one-year delay in the construction of its rocket fuel production facility in Denmark. Production is now anticipated to commence by the end of 2027, according to the company's CEO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:52 IST
Fire Point's Delayed Danish Production: A Year Setback

The proposed rocket fuel production facility in Denmark, planned by Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturer Fire Point, is facing a delay of one year, as announced by the company’s CEO on Wednesday.

The initial timeline for operationalization has been set back, with production now projected to begin by the end of 2027.

The delay was attributed to undisclosed challenges that the company is currently addressing, aiming to ensure the project's success and sustainability once operational.

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