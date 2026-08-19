Germany's Costly Security Shift Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Germany's borrowing costs have reached a 15-year peak, reflecting the country's increased defense expenditure necessitated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Finance Ministry.

As geopolitical tensions rise, Germany has intensified its efforts to bolster security and defense, warning of hybrid threats from nations, including Russia and Iran. A recent discovery of a drone at Leipzig/Halle airport underscores the severity of these challenges.

This increased spending is expected to nearly double interest payments by 2030, consequently elevating borrowing costs and tightening financial conditions. Analysts foresee further upward pressure on borrowing costs across Europe, with broader economic implications.