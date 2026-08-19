China Urges Non-Cooperation in JD.com EU Probe

China has instructed entities to refrain from engaging or assisting in the European Union's investigation into Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday.

The directive was issued in response to the EU's implementation of the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, which China has criticized as improper extraterritorial jurisdiction over its companies.

This development marks another point of contention in the ongoing complex economic relations between the EU and China.