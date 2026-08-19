Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Rising Bond Yields and Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. stock index futures stabilized on Wednesday after a technology-driven selloff as investors focus on inflation and Middle East tensions. Rising global bond yields affect borrowing costs and challenge policymakers. This impacts technology and semiconductor stocks, while earnings from major retailers and Federal Reserve minutes add to market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:03 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Rising Bond Yields and Geopolitical Tensions
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U.S. stock index futures showed stability on Wednesday, coming off a tech-led decline that rattled Wall Street in the previous session. Investors turned their focus to inflation reports and geopolitical tensions brewing in the Middle East impacting market sentiment.

President Donald Trump affirmed no active discussions with Iran, opposing Tehran's claim of a closed Strait of Hormuz. This persistent uncertainty boosted Brent crude futures by 1.1%, marking their peak in three weeks. Yields on government bonds reached multi-decade highs amid concerns over increasing national debts and geopolitical unrest.

The soaring yields weighed heavily on U.S. technology stocks, with giants like Nvidia suffering notable losses. Additionally, semiconductor stocks faced volatility, signified by a near 5% drop in the Philadelphia Chips index. Meanwhile, financial markets anticipated Federal Reserve's insights, with retail earnings and AI investments remaining key focal points for investors.

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