Track Irregularity Linked to England Train Derailment

A track irregularity, visible in CCTV footage, is being investigated as the cause of a train derailment in England, injuring two. The investigation will focus on track condition, maintenance, and temperature effects. The site’s embankment shows prior movement, although no significant slip was found initially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 17:28 IST
Track Irregularity Linked to England Train Derailment
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An investigative report has revealed a potential link between track irregularities and last week’s train derailment in England, which left two passengers with serious injuries. CCTV images captured before the incident near Lewes displayed notable geometry issues approaching the derailment site.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) highlighted existing track maintenance activities in the vicinity. The incident occurred amid unseasonably high temperatures in Britain. The inquiry will examine if hot weather countermeasures were effective, as well as assessing the train, track, and embankment conditions.

Officials noted that the railway’s embankment consists of material sensitive to water content fluctuations, suggesting past movement without a major embankment breach before the derailment. A comprehensive report will be completed following the thorough investigation.

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