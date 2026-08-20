India's Urgent Shift: Diversifying Exports Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

India is urged to diversify its export markets due to U.S. tariff risks, especially impacting textile and garment sectors, according to RBI's Nagesh Kumar. Recent trade agreements with Europe could reduce U.S. dependency but geopolitical and trade challenges remain closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 14:03 IST
India's Urgent Shift: Diversifying Exports Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India faces pressing challenges to diversify its export markets as heightened U.S. tariff risks threaten shipments, particularly affecting labor-intensive sectors like textiles and garments. This concern was highlighted by Nagesh Kumar, a member of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, in the minutes of the August policy meeting.

Kumar underscored that the United States is India's largest export market, accounting for one-fifth of its total exports and around a third of its labor-intensive exports, which include vital industries such as textiles and garments. Recent U.S. tariff measures have raised alarms, with a 10% tariff imposed on top of Most Favoured Nation tariffs due to allegations of forced labor. Ongoing investigations under Section 301 further cloud the trade outlook.

Looking for solutions, Kumar pointed to burgeoning trade agreements with European nations as promising alternatives for India's export diversification strategy. These Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the European Free Trade Association countries and the UK have already been implemented, while an agreement with the European Union is expected to take effect by the end of the year. He warned, however, that geopolitical uncertainties and trade policies demand vigilant monitoring to safeguard India's economic stability.

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