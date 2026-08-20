India-Japan Bolster Defence Ties with Strategic Maritime Focus

India and Japan have taken significant strides in fortifying their defence and strategic ties, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi engaged in high-level discussions in New Delhi. The agenda centered on broadening defence collaboration, enhancing military interoperability, and advancing maritime security initiatives, all while underscoring the vital importance of a free and resilient Indo-Pacific.

During his first official visit to India as Japan's Defence Minister, Koizumi was warmly received by Singh, who expressed sympathies for the devastating earthquake that recently impacted Japan. Singh praised Japan's exceptional resilience and emergency response, assuring that India stands ready to support Japan through this challenging period.

The talks extended beyond traditional military engagements, delving into emerging technologies and industrial manufacturing, underscoring the necessity to adapt to global security changes. Singh emphasized the indispensable partnership between India's Mahasagar Vision and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative, highlighting the critical link between the security of the Indian and Pacific Oceans.