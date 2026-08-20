U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Treasury's Strategic Moves

The U.S. dollar slumped to a three-month low as the Treasury Department's strategic intervention aimed to pacify a bond market selloff. This had driven long-end yields to a significant high, impacting market risk sentiment and subsequently, the value of the dollar.

Chris Turner, ING's global head of markets, noted that the Treasury's decision to scale up buybacks of longer-term bonds should ease fears of a chaotic selloff, enhancing investment conditions while posing slight negative implications for the dollar.

Amid this backdrop, the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes revealed deeper concerns regarding inflation, with some policymakers proposing possible interest rate hikes if inflation fails to reach the Fed's 2% target.