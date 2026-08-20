Controversial Figure Sajjan Kumar Passes Away at 80

Sajjan Kumar, an influential yet contentious figure in Indian politics, passed away at the age of 80. The former Member of Parliament and senior leader of the Indian National Congress was serving a life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots when he was pronounced dead at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Kumar's involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which followed the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, marked one of India's most drawn-out legal battles. Known for swinging between acquittals and convictions, his case prominently highlighted the complexities of the Indian judicial system. Notably, the Delhi High Court, in 2018, sentenced him to life in prison for his involvement in the Raj Nagar killings, overturning an earlier acquittal.

Despite being acquitted in stories of violence incitement in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri, Kumar's legal woes never ceased. His attempts to seek bail on health grounds were consistently denied, reflecting a judicial system determined to hold him accountable. Kumar's death brings a close to a chapter filled with legal vicissitudes that have long gripped the nation.