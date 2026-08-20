Insider Trading in Prediction Markets Raises National Security Concerns

Research by Anti-Corruption Data Collective reveals potential military insider trading on Polymarket. The study identifies 152 successful wallets betting on military actions, with an average win rate of 97.2%. This activity raises national security concerns and suggests possible exploitation by foreign adversaries despite Polymarket's preventative measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:31 IST
Insider Trading in Prediction Markets Raises National Security Concerns

Research conducted by the Anti-Corruption Data Collective has highlighted potential insider trading within the Polymarket International platform, particularly concerning U.S. military operations. The study identifies over 150 wallets likely involved in military markets with concerns that foreign entities could exploit these signals, prompting increased scrutiny and calls for tighter regulations.

The report, partly driven by a case involving a U.S. soldier allegedly using classified information to bet on political events, underlines the growing risk prediction markets pose to national security. Despite Polymarket's assurances of strict monitoring, concerns about the effectiveness of their controls persist, as does the potential influence of 'copycat' trades made by larger investors using automated systems.

As detection of unusual patterns becomes easier with Polymarket's public ledger, experts argue for more robust measures, including banning markets susceptible to insider trading. They emphasize that merely relying on law enforcement isn't sufficient, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to mitigate these risks within the industry.

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