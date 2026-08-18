U.S. Sanctions on ICC's Tomoko Akane: A Diplomatic Showdown

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Tomoko Akane, the ICC president, escalating its campaign against the court. The sanctions target financial assets and are part of efforts against ICC investigations involving Israel and U.S. actions. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing to persuade countries to leave the ICC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:47 IST
U.S. Sanctions on ICC's Tomoko Akane: A Diplomatic Showdown
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The United States has upped the ante in its campaign against the International Criminal Court, slapping sanctions on Tomoko Akane, the court's Japanese president. Announced Tuesday, this move marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's long-standing feud with the ICC, manifested primarily through economic penalties.

The sanctions come amid ICC investigations implicating figures like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, as well as past probes into U.S. military conduct in Afghanistan. By freezing U.S. assets linked to Akane, these measures effectively sever her from the U.S. financial system, greatly complicating her international banking operations.

In a show of defiance, three ICC judges initiated legal action against the U.S., challenging the sanctions' legality. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has vowed intensified efforts to weaken the ICC's influence, even suggesting diplomatic moves to pull nations out of the court. The administration has clarified that these efforts are protective measures for allies like Netanyahu and not self-serving for President Trump.

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