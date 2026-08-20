Aadhaar App Hits Five Crore Downloads, Expands Digital Services

The Aadhaar App has recently surpassed five crore downloads, emphasizing the expanding utility of digital Aadhaar services. As reported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, over 60 lakh individuals have updated their mobile numbers, while more than 15 lakh have modified their addresses using the app. This trend highlights a significant shift toward digital access for Aadhaar-related services.

Boasting features such as mobile number updates, address changes, biometric locks, and e-Aadhaar downloads, the app embodies the principle of 'Show, Share and Verify,' thus granting Aadhaar holders enhanced control over their information. The ministry notes that these advancements indicate a preference for digitalized service access.

Concurrent with app usage growth, the UIDAI has integrated more than 200 entities as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) since the feature's inception in January. This initiative supports a broader ecosystem for secure, paperless identity verification through Aadhaar's offline mechanisms, ensuring user privacy and consent-based information sharing.

Employing methods like QR code-based verification and digitally signed documents, these entities verify identity information without connecting to UIDAI's central database. The offline verification approach helps protect user privacy by sharing only necessary data.

With the burgeoning OVSE network, Aadhaar-based offline verification is anticipated to simplify identity processes for both service providers and residents. These measures align with the Digital India vision, emphasizing secure, accessible technology-powered public services.