Ryan Williams Hails Sunil Chhetri: A Beacon of Inspiration in Indian Football

Ryan Williams, who recently assumed Indian citizenship to play for the national football team, has lauded Sunil Chhetri, calling him a "legend of Indian football" whose dedication and winning mindset have profoundly inspired him. Williams' journey to represent India is adorned with experiences spanning Australia, England, and now India.

The camaraderie between Williams and the 42-year-old Chhetri, forged within Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, has left a lasting impression on the 32-year-old forward. In an interview with ANI, Williams expressed awe at Chhetri's unwavering determination, which he likened to a rarity even in UK and Australia.

Williams appreciates not only Chhetri's professionalism and fitness consciousness despite his age, but also his influence on young Indian footballers' mindset. He urges them to dream bigger, consider careers in Europe, and believe in their World Cup potential. Williams envisions becoming a pivotal figure by inspiring young players to follow Chhetri's exemplary path.