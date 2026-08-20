UPT20 League: A Catalyst for Cricket and Economic Growth in Uttar Pradesh

The UPT20 League, according to Chairman Sanjay Kapoor, stands as a pivotal avenue for young cricketers, particularly those from less prominent cities, while also aiding broader economic growth in Uttar Pradesh. This emergence aligns with Kapoor's vision of expanding opportunities beyond cricket, reflecting in the league's burgeoning viewership and popularity.

Initiated in September 2023, the league has since hosted local talents alongside international and state-level cricket stars, serving as a major scouting platform for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kapoor told ANI that the league's impact extends beyond the sport, offering valuable opportunities to youth and contributing significantly to the state's economic development.

Highlighting the league's achievements, Kapoor noted that 17 players currently feature in the IPL, with an expectation for more Uttar Pradesh-based talent to ascend to higher levels. With viewership exceeding 100 million, the UPT20 League, guided by BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, is marked by its exponential growth and success.

The league's reach is further expanded through broadcasts on Star Sports, Jio Live, and FanCode, where players from smaller cities access facilities akin to those at the IPL level. Kapoor emphasized this exposure as a key benefit while thanking the Uttar Pradesh government for its support, including high-profile attendance from state ministers.

Future prospects appear bright, with discussions ongoing for a women's T20 league in the state, though Kapoor emphasized the need for thorough preparations. Ultimately, the goal remains to sustain the league's position as India's leading domestic T20 competition following the IPL, while anticipating a substantial rise in viewership this season.