MIDASX Partners with MF Utilities to Revolutionize Wealth Distribution in India

Mumbai - MIDASX, India's premier AI-Powered Multi-Asset wealth technology platform, has strategically partnered with MF Utilities India. This collaboration aims to provide Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) with an extensive range of financial products such as mutual funds, equities, and bonds through a state-of-the-art integrated technology ecosystem.

This partnership is set to offer MFDs enhanced AI-driven technology solutions, enabling them to build scalable and comprehensive wealth businesses. With over ₹2.5 lakh crore in assets and serving 7 lakh investors nationwide, MIDASX sees this as a significant step towards making advanced wealth technologies affordable and accessible to all Indian MFDs.

Ganesh Ram, MD & CEO, MF Utilities India, emphasized the critical role MFDs play in India's financial markets. The collaboration aims to merge technology with distribution capabilities to bolster the MFD community. Meanwhile, MIDASX, already supporting the MACG network, is further extending its reach to strengthen India's wealth distribution sector.