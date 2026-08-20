Treasury Bonds Buyback Plan: An Unexpected Surge

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a potential increase in the volume of government Treasury bonds buybacks, following an earlier decision to double the purchase levels. This move aims to stabilize the market and address financial dynamics, potentially reaching over $4 billion per issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:47 IST
Treasury Bonds Buyback Plan: An Unexpected Surge

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday that there might be a further increase in the government's repurchase of Treasury bonds, shortly after revealing an intention to double the current buyback rate.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Bessent mentioned, "We're going to increase the size of the buyback," suggesting that the repurchases could exceed $4 billion per issue, potentially influencing market stability and addressing emerging economic trends.

This development comes as a surprise to market analysts, who are closely monitoring its implications on the broader financial landscape, particularly during a time of fluctuating economic conditions.

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