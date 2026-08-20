U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday that there might be a further increase in the government's repurchase of Treasury bonds, shortly after revealing an intention to double the current buyback rate.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Bessent mentioned, "We're going to increase the size of the buyback," suggesting that the repurchases could exceed $4 billion per issue, potentially influencing market stability and addressing emerging economic trends.

This development comes as a surprise to market analysts, who are closely monitoring its implications on the broader financial landscape, particularly during a time of fluctuating economic conditions.