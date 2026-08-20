U.S. Moves on Iran: Press Conference Scheduled

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announces a Monday press conference to discuss strategies about Iran. This comes after President Trump warned of economic repercussions for countries assisting Iran, as the U.S. aims to resolve a conflict that started months ago with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:46 IST
U.S. Moves on Iran: Press Conference Scheduled
Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday that he will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss forthcoming U.S. strategies concerning Iran.

This announcement follows a stern warning from President Donald Trump issued on Wednesday. The President cautioned against providing any form of support to Iran, emphasizing potential economic repercussions for countries that do so.

The United States, which initiated a conflict alongside Israel nearly six months ago, is seeking to address the situation, signaling a firm stance on Iran-related affairs.

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