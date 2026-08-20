PM Modi Advocates for Holistic Governance and Strategic Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting with government Secretaries at his official residence. The discussions centered on the strategic initiatives and long-term planning for Ministries handling Infrastructure, Connectivity, Security, and Governance. This marks the third assembly aimed at streamlining India's future roadmap.

Addressing the prevalent issue of departmental silos, Modi underscored the need for a mindset shift among officials towards unity and cooperation. He highlighted past crisis management experiences, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, where collective efforts proved successful. Modi advocated for such collaboration to become a norm in governance culture.

Emphasizing the role of technology, Modi urged the integration of Artificial Intelligence while preserving human judgment. He described data as a national asset and urged solutions for better interoperability. Modi called for greater integration of government efforts with universities and youths to inject novel ideas into policymaking, with a particular focus on defense sector innovation.

Addressing maritime sector improvements, Modi stressed a transition from port development to a comprehensive port-led growth approach. He advocated for streamlined connectivity to bolster manufacturing and export capabilities. Concluding, Modi emphasized a collaborative government approach and encouraged greater informal engagements among senior and junior officials to foster synergy and team spirit within departments.

The meeting saw active participation from key figures, including the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials from prominent Ministries and the Prime Minister's Office, all sharing insights on priority areas and ongoing challenges.