Cameroon's President Biya Returns Amid Rising Speculation

President Paul Biya of Cameroon has returned home after spending more than ten weeks abroad, returning amid rampant speculation about his health and leadership capabilities.

The 93-year-old leader, who is the world's oldest head of state, arrived at Yaounde's Nsimalen International Airport following a 'brief private stay' in Europe, as described by the civil cabinet.

Biya's extended absence had raised serious questions about political succession and governance, with opposition parties urging an examination of interim leadership possibilities. However, Cameroon's Constitutional Council did not take any action, leaving concerns about a lack of succession clarity unresolved.