Kashi MP Competition 2026: Celebrating Artistic Brilliance

The Kashi MP Sketching, Painting, and Photography Competition 2026 concluded with participants showcasing their talents at the Dr Sampurnanand Sports Complex in Sigra. Honored with medals and certificates, the event highlighted Kashi's artistic heritage, fostering creativity among children and youth. Notable figures emphasized nurturing unique talents over academic scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 23:01 IST
Kashi MP Competition 2026: Celebrating Artistic Brilliance
Kashi MP Sketching, Painting and Photography Competition 2026 (Photo/Information Department Varanasi). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Dr Sampurnanand Sports Complex in Sigra was the vibrant venue for the much-anticipated Kashi MP Sketching, Painting, and Photography Competition 2026, which concluded on Thursday. Participants, honored with medals and certificates, demonstrated immense talent in capturing the essence of Kashi through art across online and offline platforms.

Spanning from August 3 to August 20, the event showcased diverse artworks from thousands of children and youth. Participants, divided into various age categories, were applauded by guests including Dr Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', AYUSH Minister of State (Independent Charge), and BJP City President Pradeep Agrahari alongside district leaders and educators.

President Agrahari lauded Kashi as a hub of art and culture, highlighting its role in nurturing young talent. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for recognizing individual skills. Minister Ravindra Jaiswal and Dr Dayalu echoed the necessity of nurturing children's artistic passions, urging parents to celebrate individual talents over academic achievements.

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