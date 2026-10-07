Germany blocks sale of logistics company to China's Cosco
The German government has blocked the sale of logistics firm Zippel to Chinese state-owned group Cosco over security concerns, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.
The German government has blocked the sale of logistics firm Zippel to Chinese state-owned group Cosco over security concerns, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.
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