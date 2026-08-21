Hyundai Strike Highlights Labor Tensions Amid Automation Concerns

In a significant labor action, Hyundai Motor's South Korean union staged its first comprehensive strike in ten years, highlighting pressing concerns over wage discussions and job security in the face of increasing automation. The union is pushing for a higher retirement age, in addition to better compensation packages.

The labor action, supported by affiliate Kia Corp and supplier employees, culminated in a rally at Hyundai's Seoul headquarters. The Korea Metal Workers Union spearheaded the movement, attracting approximately 40,000 Hyundai employees to the protest, with around 3,000 expected participants at the rally.

This surge in labor unrest follows a series of partial walkouts initiated in late July, disrupting the production of thousands of vehicles. The strike underscores Hyundai's current business challenges, as it grapples with missed sales targets and seeks stability amid changing industry dynamics.