Vicious Drone Strike Shakes Kherson

A Russian drone strike on a minibus in Kherson, Ukraine, killed four people, including three women and a man. Another attack killed a woman and injured a man. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called this a 'vicious' attack. Locals refer to these assaults as 'safari', highlighting the ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:28 IST
Vicious Drone Strike Shakes Kherson
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A Russian drone strike on a minibus in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals, Ukrainian authorities reported. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned what he labeled a 'vicious' attack.

Simultaneously, another drone assault in the city's central area claimed the life of a woman and left a man injured, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. The victims of the minibus attack included three women and a man, Prokudin shared on Telegram.

While Russia has yet to comment, it consistently denies deliberate targeting of civilians. Zelenskiy criticized the absence of further defense support from international allies, highlighting the dire situations in Ukrainian frontline regions. Ukrainians have termed these targeted drone attacks as 'safari'.

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