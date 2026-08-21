Russia Open to New Settlement Proposals in Ukraine Conflict

Russia is willing to consider new proposals for settling the Ukraine conflict, provided they reflect the on-ground realities. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov mentioned the U.S. readiness for dialogue and emphasized Washington's influence over Kyiv and European countries aiming for Russia’s strategic defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 10:52 IST
Russia Open to New Settlement Proposals in Ukraine Conflict
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Russia has expressed its openness to considering new proposals for resolving the Ukraine conflict, with a senior Russian diplomat emphasizing the importance of addressing the realities on the ground.

In a recent interview with News.ru, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov acknowledged the United States' readiness for constructive dialogue and understanding of Russia's stance.

Ryabkov also highlighted the significance of Washington's influence over the Kyiv regime and its European allies, who remain focused on achieving a strategic defeat of Russia.

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