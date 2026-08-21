Russia has expressed its openness to considering new proposals for resolving the Ukraine conflict, with a senior Russian diplomat emphasizing the importance of addressing the realities on the ground.

In a recent interview with News.ru, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov acknowledged the United States' readiness for constructive dialogue and understanding of Russia's stance.

Ryabkov also highlighted the significance of Washington's influence over the Kyiv regime and its European allies, who remain focused on achieving a strategic defeat of Russia.