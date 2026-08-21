Drone Strikes Disrupt Odesa Border Operations

Russian drones attacked a border crossing with Moldova in Odesa, Ukraine, causing significant disruption. The State Border Guard Service reported halted passenger and vehicle traffic at the Tabaky checkpoint, redirecting movements to alternative crossings. Moldovan authorities have been notified of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 10:57 IST
Drone Strikes Disrupt Odesa Border Operations
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In a significant overnight incident, Russian drones targeted a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, causing notable disruption in Odesa. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that drone attacks damaged the crossing infrastructure.

As a result, passenger and vehicle traffic through the Tabaky checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. Officials are currently redirecting all traffic to alternative crossings to manage the situation effectively, according to a statement made on the Telegram messaging platform.

Ukrainian authorities have informed their Moldovan counterparts about the ongoing developments to ensure cross-border coordination and safety measures are in place.

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