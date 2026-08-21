Drone Strikes Disrupt Odesa Border Operations

In a significant overnight incident, Russian drones targeted a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, causing notable disruption in Odesa. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that drone attacks damaged the crossing infrastructure.

As a result, passenger and vehicle traffic through the Tabaky checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. Officials are currently redirecting all traffic to alternative crossings to manage the situation effectively, according to a statement made on the Telegram messaging platform.

Ukrainian authorities have informed their Moldovan counterparts about the ongoing developments to ensure cross-border coordination and safety measures are in place.