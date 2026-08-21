Hyundai Workers Strike: Unyielding Battle Over Wages and Automation Safeguards
Hyundai Motor's South Korean union has undertaken its first full strike in a decade over stalled wage negotiations. The workers demand a higher retirement age and job protections against AI and automation, amid Hyundai's strategic focus on robotics. This labor unrest coincides with Hyundai facing competitive pressures in the global auto market.
Members of Hyundai Motor's South Korean union staged a complete strike for the first time in ten years on Friday, following a breakdown in wage negotiations.
The strike, involving workers at Hyundai Motor, affiliate Kia Corp, and their suppliers, highlights a push for a higher retirement age and job protections amid advances in AI and automation.
Hyundai Motor is navigating competitive pressures from Chinese automakers in Europe and a decline in South Korean sales while managing labor unrest during this critical transition phase.
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