Hyundai Workers Strike: Unyielding Battle Over Wages and Automation Safeguards

Members of Hyundai Motor's South Korean union staged a complete strike for the first time in ten years on Friday, following a breakdown in wage negotiations.

The strike, involving workers at Hyundai Motor, affiliate Kia Corp, and their suppliers, highlights a push for a higher retirement age and job protections amid advances in AI and automation.

Hyundai Motor is navigating competitive pressures from Chinese automakers in Europe and a decline in South Korean sales while managing labor unrest during this critical transition phase.