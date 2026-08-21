Investors Flock to Global Equity Funds Amid Earnings Optimism

In the week leading up to August 19, global equity funds experienced their largest inflows in three weeks, driven by investor confidence in a robust earnings season. However, rising bond yields and oil prices tempered market enthusiasm, preceding a late-week selloff.

The LSEG Lipper data reported that global equity funds achieved net inflows of $22.01 billion, marking their most substantial weekly gain since July 29. The optimism stemmed from strong earnings reports from 90% of MSCI World companies, showcasing a 39.7% increase in net income compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the sectoral outlook, technology funds rebounded with $1.55 billion in inflows. The focus on NVIDIA’s upcoming results hints at potential shifts in AI and data-center investments. U.S., European, and Asian equities all witnessed positive purchasing trends, standing in contrast with financial-sector funds, which saw net sales of $1.59 billion.