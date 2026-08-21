Investors Flock to Global Equity Funds Amid Earnings Optimism

Global equity funds saw significant inflows as investors bet on a promising earnings season, despite concerns over bond yields and oil prices affecting markets. The funds drew $22.01 billion, with notable inflows in U.S., European, and Asian equities. Technology funds rebounded while bond and money market funds continued strong inflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 14:49 IST
Investors Flock to Global Equity Funds Amid Earnings Optimism
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In the week leading up to August 19, global equity funds experienced their largest inflows in three weeks, driven by investor confidence in a robust earnings season. However, rising bond yields and oil prices tempered market enthusiasm, preceding a late-week selloff.

The LSEG Lipper data reported that global equity funds achieved net inflows of $22.01 billion, marking their most substantial weekly gain since July 29. The optimism stemmed from strong earnings reports from 90% of MSCI World companies, showcasing a 39.7% increase in net income compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the sectoral outlook, technology funds rebounded with $1.55 billion in inflows. The focus on NVIDIA’s upcoming results hints at potential shifts in AI and data-center investments. U.S., European, and Asian equities all witnessed positive purchasing trends, standing in contrast with financial-sector funds, which saw net sales of $1.59 billion.

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