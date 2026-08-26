Delhi Assembly's youth outreach initiative connects Gen Z with India's Legislative heritage and democratic processes

A strong democracy is built when its young citizens actively engage with its institutions, ideas, and processes' said the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta while welcoming the students from Kirori Mal College and Ramjas College, University of Delhi, setting an energetic tone for an interactive session under the Assembly's flagship Youth Outreach Initiative. As per the release, the initiative, designed to bridge the gap between India's youth and governance, is a structured initiative by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat that aims to demystify legislative processes and foster deep civic responsibility among Gen Z. Today's Gen Z represents a dynamic, digitally connected generation driven by purpose, social awareness, and a desire for accountability. Engaging this generation with real-world democratic processes equips them to transform their passion into informed civic action, ensuring they become active co-creators of India's future.

During their visit, students were taken on an immersive journey through India's parliamentary heritage, starting with the historical significance of the iconic Assembly building. Students also gained insights into the Assembly's ongoing role in democratic governance since its re-establishment in 1993.

To deepen their understanding, the program featured a comprehensive orientation on legislative procedures, offering a practical briefing on how laws are crafted, debated, and passed. This educational session was complemented by a captivating short film detailing the institution's evolution, featuring a voice-over by Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher. The students were also presented with Ek Shatabdi Yatra, a commemorative coffee table publication documenting a century of legislative history, capped off by a guided walkthrough of the Assembly House chamber to witness the operational heart of local governance, the release said.

Highlighting the importance of sustained participation, Speaker Gupta emphasised that the vitality of a democratic society depends on an informed, aware, and active youth. "By directly experiencing democratic institutions in action, young citizens can channel their natural curiosity and drive into meaningful civic engagement, accountability, and public service," he said, as per the release. (ANI)