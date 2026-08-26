"His passing is deeply saddening": Javed Akhtar, Ashoke Pandit offer tributes to late filmmaker Kuku Kohli

Tributes have been pouring in for late filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77 after suffering a heart attack. His final rites were held on Wednesday, when several members of the film industry arrived to pay homage.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was present with his wife Shabana Azmi, spoke to the media and remembered his late friend. "Humari unsi badi purani association thi. Humne jab picture banai - Betaab aur Dakait. Bahut hi umhda admi the. Afsos hai unke chale jane ka. (We had a very long-standing association; we made films together. He was a wonderful man. His passing is deeply saddening.)" Javed Akhtar said.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was also present at the final rites. "Kuku Ji was a very good friend of mine. He leaves behind a legacy - a legacy that has come to an end today, encompassing the films he made and the work he accomplished. Together, Kuku Ji and Aruna Ji established an old-age home in Lonavala, where around 100 to 150 elderly couples reside. He produced some truly excellent films. He was a wonderful person. His journey as a filmmaker was deeply inspiring, and he was also a gifted storyteller," he told ANI.

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi also paid his tributes to the late filmmaker and added, "I never had the opportunity to work with him, but we met several years ago. It is very sad." Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli died at the age of 77 after suffering a heart attack at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Kohli's final procession commenced at 10 am from his residence at Green Acres in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, and proceeded towards Oshiwara Crematorium. Many celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Rajpal Yadav, also arrived to pay their respects.

His wife, actor Aruna Irani, was in tears as she reached the crematorium. Kohli, who made his directorial debut with 'Phool Aur Kaante', went on to direct films including 'Suhaag' in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma.

His other directorial projects included 'Haqeeqat', 'Zulmi', 'Anari No. 1' and 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa'. (ANI)