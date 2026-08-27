ADB Pushes ASEAN to Turn Connectivity Plans Into Projects Before the Next Shock

Southeast Asia has spent years building ambitious plans for stronger power grids, transport corridors, digital networks and financial links, yet the region now faces growing pressure to turn those plans into projects that can actually attract investment and operate across national borders. At the ASEAN High-Level Conference on Connectivity in Manila, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda warned that slow progress could leave economies more exposed when the next global disruption hits.

Speaking to ambassadors and policymakers, Kanda described connectivity as a foundation of economic security rather than simply a way to make trade and travel easier. Modern Southeast Asian economies depend on electricity, goods, capital, information and people moving smoothly between countries, which means a weak connection in one part of the regional system can create problems far beyond a single border.

"Every connection delayed is resilience deferred," Kanda told delegates, calling for governments and development partners to move faster from regional commitments toward projects with clear financing and implementation plans.

ASEAN Faces a $210 Billion Annual Infrastructure Challenge

The scale of the investment requirement remains one of the biggest obstacles. ASEAN needs at least $210 billion in infrastructure investment every year to keep pace with its development needs, while governments are dealing with tight public budgets, limited pipelines of bankable cross-border projects and financing arrangements that often remain fragmented between countries.

The Manila conference brought these challenges into focus, with discussions examining how governments, development institutions and private investors can work together rather than approaching regional infrastructure as a collection of separate national projects.

The gathering was opened by Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, Economy, Planning and Development Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, and Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia President Tetsuya Watanabe.

ADB has already put substantial financial commitments behind this regional push. Kanda announced at the ASEAN Summit in May that the bank would mobilize up to $30 billion by 2030 for ASEAN priorities, covering public and private financing, preparation of investable projects and support for coordination between countries.

A $10 Billion Push Could Transform Southeast Asia's Power Network

Energy connectivity sits at the center of the strategy. ADB plans to commit up to $10 billion through 2035 to support the ASEAN Power Grid, a cross-border electricity network that could allow countries to trade power more efficiently, strengthen energy security and make better use of different energy resources across Southeast Asia.

Finding money is only part of the challenge. Large regional projects frequently struggle to move beyond early concepts because technical studies, regulatory coordination and project preparation require funding before major investors are willing to participate.

ADB's Regional Connectivity Fund for Energy in Southeast Asia is designed to address that gap. Launched in April with about $26 million contributed by Australia, Canada, the European Union, Germany and the United Kingdom, the fund will support studies and preparation work needed to turn potential ASEAN Power Grid investments into projects capable of securing financing.

ADB is also working with the ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN Centre for Energy and the World Bank through the ASEAN Power Grid Financing Initiative, bringing public and private financing efforts together around a more coordinated regional pipeline.

Connectivity Becomes a Question of Economic Resilience

The wider message from Manila reaches beyond electricity infrastructure. ASEAN's ability to withstand future economic, geopolitical or supply-chain disruptions increasingly depends on whether countries can rely on regional transport routes, digital systems, financial networks and energy connections when global conditions become unstable.

No ASEAN member can build that resilience entirely within its own borders. A factory depends on reliable electricity and imported components, digital businesses depend on data moving across markets, investors depend on functioning financial systems, while regional trade requires ports, roads and logistics networks that connect efficiently from one country to another.

The connectivity agenda continues with an ASEAN Day celebration at ADB headquarters in Manila, held in support of the Philippines' ASEAN Chairship. Philippine Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, with Kanda providing welcome remarks and ASEAN embassies and development partners joining the gathering.

For ASEAN, the challenge is becoming increasingly practical: the region already knows many of the connections it needs. The next test is whether governments, development banks and investors can finance and build them quickly enough to strengthen Southeast Asia before another global shock reveals where the network remains weakest.