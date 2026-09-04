€20 Million EIB Boost Brings Tensive’s Breast Implant Closer to Clinics

Italian medical technology company Tensive has secured up to €20 million in convertible venture debt financing from the European Investment Bank to advance a bioresorbable implant designed for women undergoing breast-conserving cancer surgery. Backed by the InvestEU programme, the funding will support research, clinical trials, regulatory work and early industrial production as the company moves its regenerative technology closer to European surgeons and patients.

A Regenerative Approach to Breast Reconstruction

Tensive's patented REGENERA™/SOFTAG™ biomaterial is an off-the-shelf implant placed in the space left after a tumour is removed during a lumpectomy. Surgeons can insert it through a quick, minimally invasive, one-step procedure, reducing the need for complex reconstruction while giving the patient's body a framework in which healthy tissue can regrow. The implant gradually dissolves as new tissue develops, helping preserve the breast's natural shape and feel from the time of surgery without leaving a permanent artificial device inside the body.

Breast-conserving surgery can leave women with visible changes, tissue loss or asymmetry, yet suitable reconstructive options are not always available after a lumpectomy. Tensive's technology is being developed as a natural and lasting alternative for patients who may otherwise have to live with those changes or undergo more complicated procedures. Its regenerative design places the patient's own tissue at the centre of recovery, connecting cancer treatment with physical restoration and quality of life.

Clear Imaging Could Improve Radiotherapy and Follow-Up Care

The implant offers more than support for tissue regeneration because it can be clearly distinguished from surrounding breast tissue during diagnostic imaging. This visibility can help medical teams identify the surgical area more accurately when planning radiotherapy, allowing treatment to be directed precisely towards the site where the tumour was removed while supporting closer surveillance during follow-up examinations.

EIB Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti said the investment reflects the bank's commitment to European health innovation, with particular attention to women's health and medical needs that remain underserved. She noted that the technology could strengthen breast cancer care while supporting skilled employment and Europe's ability to develop high-value medical products.

Tensive Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Kakkar said the EIB reviewed the company's clinical evidence and regulatory documentation before committing the financing. The company recently reported positive results from its pivotal clinical work and expects its first European Union regulatory approval in early 2027, a milestone that could open the way for REGENERA™ to reach surgeons and patients across Europe.

Patient Capital for High-Risk Medical Innovation

Clinical-stage medical technology companies often struggle to secure the sustained financing required to turn laboratory discoveries into approved treatments. Product development can take years, clinical trials are costly, regulatory standards are demanding, and young companies usually lack the physical assets that traditional lenders expect as collateral. The EIB's convertible venture debt gives Tensive a longer financial runway for clinical validation, regulatory preparation and production development while helping the company attract further investment from private backers.

Activities supported by the financing will take place at Tensive's facilities and through its Italian partners, strengthening domestic medical research and early manufacturing capabilities. The operation also places women's health within Europe's wider innovation agenda, recognising that promising solutions need patient capital if they are to progress from encouraging clinical results to routine hospital care.

InvestEU helps mobilise public and private funding for projects linked to European priorities such as competitiveness, innovation, sustainability and social value. Its backing reduces part of the financial risk involved in supporting emerging technologies, allowing the EIB Group to invest in medical devices that address unmet clinical needs and may deliver benefits well beyond their initial commercial market.