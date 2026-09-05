Global Food Prices Are Rising for a Different Reason This Time

World food commodity prices climbed again in August, but the more important signal is that weather shocks, trade disruptions and regional production risks are pushing prices higher even while overall global cereal supplies remain historically comfortable.

The FAO Food Price Index averaged 133.3 points in August 2026, up 1.9 percent from July and 2.5 percent from a year earlier. Cereals, vegetable oils, meat, dairy and sugar all moved higher, with sugar posting the sharpest increase as adverse weather and El Niño-related concerns intensified across major producing regions.

The divergence between ample global supply and rising prices is becoming the defining feature of food markets. The world may still have enough grain in aggregate, but supply is increasingly vulnerable to where crops are grown, how weather evolves and whether food can move reliably through key trade corridors.

Weather Is No Longer a Background Risk

August's price rise was broad enough to show that weather pressure is no longer confined to isolated crops. Hot and dry conditions weakened production prospects in Europe, while El Niño-related risks raised concerns over vegetable oils, sugar and rice.

Global wheat prices rose 2.6 percent in August and stood 15 percent above their level a year earlier, supported by weaker European crop prospects and continuing problems in Black Sea export logistics. Maize prices also increased as concerns grew over US yields and deteriorating production prospects in the European Union.

Dairy markets showed a similar pattern, with tighter milk supplies in the European Union pushing prices higher after hot and dry weather. High temperatures also slowed pig growth, adding pressure to meat markets and showing how climate stress can affect livestock as well as crops.

Sugar provided the clearest example of how multiple weather risks can converge. Prices jumped 11.9 percent in August as weaker sugar beet yields in Europe, lower Brazilian production and concerns over El Niño's impact in Asia tightened expectations for supply.

Trade Disruptions Are Turning Supply Risks Into Price Risks

Production is only one side of the equation. Food markets also depend on the ability to move commodities from surplus regions to deficit ones, and that chain remains vulnerable.

Black Sea export disruptions continued to support wheat prices, while maize markets were affected by uncertainty around Ukrainian exports and disruptions to inputs linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Strong import demand also added pressure across several grain and vegetable oil markets.

This is why comfortable global production does not guarantee stable prices. A country can be well supplied on paper and still face higher costs if trade routes become unreliable, inventories are concentrated in the wrong places or exporters struggle to move goods to international buyers. The problem is particularly important for food-importing countries, where affordability depends not only on the size of the global harvest but also on freight costs, currency conditions and access to functioning export corridors.

The current market reflects an increasingly complex interaction between production risk and logistics risk. When both move in the same direction, even moderate supply concerns can produce sharper price reactions.

Global Grain Supply Is Less Comfortable Than Before

FAO now forecasts global cereal production at 2.98 billion tonnes in 2026, down 2 percent from the record level of 2025 but still the second-largest harvest ever recorded. World maize output has been revised down to 1.309 billion tonnes, while wheat production is forecast at 810.7 million tonnes. Rice output is expected to fall to 553.1 million tonnes, partly because of reduced producer margins and weather conditions associated with El Niño.

Stocks provide an important buffer. Global cereal inventories are forecast to reach 947.2 million tonnes by the close of seasons in 2027, while the stocks-to-use ratio is expected to stand at 31.6 percent, only slightly below the previous season.

Those numbers argue against describing the current situation as a global food shortage, but they do not eliminate price risk, because reserves are unevenly distributed and some projected stock accumulation reflects restricted export routes rather than immediately accessible supply. Food security depends not only on how much grain exists globally, but on whether it is available where demand is strongest and whether countries can afford to buy it.

The Next Food Shock May Come From Several Smaller Shocks at Once

The biggest risk now is not necessarily one catastrophic crop failure. It is the possibility that several smaller disruptions begin reinforcing each other across different commodities and regions.

El Niño-related conditions are already influencing expectations for sugar, vegetable oil and rice production. Continued heat in Europe could affect grains, dairy and livestock, while further trade disruptions could amplify the effects of weaker harvests.

Demand is another variable. Strong grain imports and continued demand from feed and ethanol markets are already supporting prices, meaning any additional production setbacks could be absorbed less easily.

Affordability is the key issue to watch for policymakers. Global supplies may remain adequate, but higher international prices can still strain import-dependent countries and increase pressure on domestic food systems.