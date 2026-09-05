Indian Bank Sets Ambitious Growth Target in Rajasthan, Eyes Expansive Opportunities

Indian Bank aims for a significant 30-35% growth in Rajasthan this fiscal year, driven by robust credit demand and favorable economic conditions. The bank plans branch expansions and sees potential in retail, agriculture, and MSME lending, supported by the state's healthy credit culture and low NPA levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 23:49 IST
Indian Bank Sets Ambitious Growth Target in Rajasthan, Eyes Expansive Opportunities
Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, India Bank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Bank is forecasting a 30-35% business growth in Rajasthan for the current fiscal year, buoyed by strong credit demand and an advantageous economic environment. Bank MD & CEO Binod Kumar shared these insights in a detailed conversation with ANI, highlighting a 33% business growth rate along with 27% deposit and over 40% advance growth.

Currently operating 157 branches in Rajasthan, Indian Bank plans to scale its presence by adding 20 more branches this fiscal, following the successful addition of 17 branches last year. Kumar emphasized substantial lending potential in sectors such as retail, agriculture, and the MSME segment, while major real estate activities are unlocking retail lending opportunities.

On a national scale, Kumar pointed to India's unexpected economic robustness, with a GDP growth of 7.8%, underlining the pervasive momentum in credit demand, which stands at 18-19% bank credit growth. The banking sector remains resilient, displaying minimal stress and benefiting from collective efforts by NRIs, the government, RBI, and banks, according to Kumar's analysis.

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