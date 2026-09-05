Zheng Qinwen Triumphs in Epic U.S. Open Comeback

Zheng Qinwen overcame a significant deficit and a chronic elbow injury to defeat Madison Keys in the U.S. Open third round. Despite past struggles, including surgery, Zheng showed resilience to secure a dramatic victory and advance to face either Iga Swiatek or Marie Bouzkova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 23:31 IST
Zheng Qinwen Triumphs in Epic U.S. Open Comeback
Zheng Qinwen

In a dramatic comeback at the U.S. Open, China's Zheng Qinwen overcame a 5-0 deficit in the deciding set to defeat American Madison Keys, 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5, in the third round.

Despite battling a chronic elbow injury and previously undergoing surgery, Zheng showcased extraordinary resilience, collapsing in joy after her victory. The Olympic champion, who had recently been forced into qualifying rounds, capitalized on a series of unforced errors by Keys to clinch the win.

Zheng will next face either six-time major winner Iga Swiatek or Czech player Marie Bouzkova. Reflecting on her victory, Zheng expressed relief at her change of fortune, attributing her success to a strong mental game and tenacity on the court.

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