Zheng Qinwen Triumphs in Epic U.S. Open Comeback

In a dramatic comeback at the U.S. Open, China's Zheng Qinwen overcame a 5-0 deficit in the deciding set to defeat American Madison Keys, 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5, in the third round.

Despite battling a chronic elbow injury and previously undergoing surgery, Zheng showcased extraordinary resilience, collapsing in joy after her victory. The Olympic champion, who had recently been forced into qualifying rounds, capitalized on a series of unforced errors by Keys to clinch the win.

Zheng will next face either six-time major winner Iga Swiatek or Czech player Marie Bouzkova. Reflecting on her victory, Zheng expressed relief at her change of fortune, attributing her success to a strong mental game and tenacity on the court.