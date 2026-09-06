US Senators Challenge Postal Service's Mail-In Voting Plan

US Senate Democrats have called on the Postal Service to stop their work on new mail-in voting regulations. These lawmakers argue that the amendments could compromise the integrity of the upcoming Congressional elections, risking voter disenfranchisement, particularly with President Trump's influence over election procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 05:26 IST
US Senators Challenge Postal Service's Mail-In Voting Plan

Senate Democrats in the United States have demanded that the Postal Service cease their efforts to implement new regulations concerning mail-in voting. They assert that such changes jeopardize the integrity of the upcoming Congressional elections, thereby potentially disenfranchising voters.

The group of seven Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Gary Peters from Michigan, emphasized that the Postal Service should not attempt to become an election administration agency, a move they claim is influenced by directives from President Trump.

This call comes as part of a broader examination into the actions and decisions of federal agencies affecting the voting process ahead of critical electoral contests.

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