Star-studded Showdowns: U.S. Open's Thrilling Seventh Day

The seventh day of the U.S. Open was filled with electrifying matches as top players vied for a spot in the fourth round. Naomi Osaka clinched a victory against Elise Mertens, showcasing her skill and determination.

Coco Gauff continued her remarkable form by defeating Cristina Bucsa, providing a silver lining for American tennis enthusiasts amid a challenging day for other seeded U.S. players.

Iga Swiatek displayed resilience in a nail-biting match against Marie Bouzkova, maintaining her position among the Grand Slam champions heading into the next round. Meanwhile, the tournament saw notable upsets as Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova exited, adding unexpected twists to the competition.