Mount Anak Krakatau's Fiery Display Causes Flight Disruptions in Indonesia

The eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau forced hundreds of flights to be suspended at Jakarta's main airport due to volcanic ash. The interruption impacted both domestic and international flights as the ash spread across the region. Authorities urged the public to remain calm while taking precautions.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport extended its halt in operations until 9:30 a.m. local time because of ash clouds reaching altitudes of 20,000 feet on Java and up to 50,000 feet on Sumatra. Schools and local fishing activities were disrupted as residents suffered from eye irritation and reduced visibility due to the ash.

Located between Java and Sumatra, Anak Krakatau sits on the volatile Pacific 'Ring of Fire.' Although there is no immediate tsunami risk, the volcanic activity recalls the catastrophic eruptions of Krakatoa in 1883. The Indonesian disaster mitigation agency advises caution and vigilance as the situation develops.