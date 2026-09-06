Naomi Osaka's Dynamic Court Style Shines at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka showcased her resilience and style by overcoming Elise Mertens to advance to the U.S. Open's fourth round. Donning a unique blazer-hoodie look, Osaka clinched the match after a rollercoaster of rallies and a key medical timeout, setting up a meeting with either Elena Rybakina or Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 07:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 07:31 IST
Naomi Osaka's Dynamic Court Style Shines at U.S. Open
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka displayed her distinctive fashion sense and competitive spirit as she advanced to the U.S. Open's fourth round, defeating Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Breaking from traditional styles, Osaka stunned in a grey checked blazer-hoodie with wide-leg pants, dominating early on with powerful serves at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The match witnessed shifts in momentum, climaxing with Osaka recovering from a break, securing victory, and setting up a thrilling next round against Elena Rybakina or Yuliia Starodubtseva.

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