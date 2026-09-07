India's Business Confidence Soars Amid Strong Growth

The latest findings from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) reveal a significant rise in the Business Confidence Index (BCI), which hit a multi-quarter high in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. This surge to 66.0 from the previous 60.8 highlights the Indian industry's optimistic outlook as disruptions from the West Asia crisis ease gradually.

The 136th Round of CII’s Quarterly Business Outlook Survey assessed 240 diverse companies and echoed the national accounts data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), which showed a 7.8% GDP growth in Q1FY27. Manufacturing and services sectors also displayed notable expansions of 9.2% and 10%, respectively, affirming the economy's resilience.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, emphasized the role of robust domestic demand and stable macroeconomic conditions in supporting business activity and expansion, as evidenced by a rise in both the Expectation Index and Current Situation Index. As firms anticipate increased demand and higher capacity utilization, concerns linger over global trade uncertainty and commodity price volatility, yet the overall sentiment remains positive.