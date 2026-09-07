Jaguar Land Rover's Strategic Shift: 4,000 Jobs to be Cut Globally

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has announced a global workforce reduction plan, with around 4,000 jobs to be cut over the next two years. This move is part of a broader strategy to slash costs and sharpen competitive edge.

The company, which operates major sites in central England, aims to achieve savings of £1.7 billion ($2.30 billion) by lowering its break-even point to 300,000 vehicles. Owned by India's Tata Motors, JLR employs about 30,000 people in the UK out of a global workforce of 40,000. These cuts coincide with finance minister John Healey's speech in Coventry on economic growth.

JLR is set to introduce five new products over the next year, coupled with an investment plan of £15-18 billion in electrification, digital technologies, and improved customer experiences. Business minister Jonathan Reynolds plans to meet with Chief Executive PB Balaji to discuss the job reduction strategy following recent media reports.