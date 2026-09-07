Trump's Unpopularity Threatens GOP's Midterm Prospects

As the campaign race kicks off on Labor Day, President Trump's deep unpopularity is endangering Republicans' control of Congress with the November midterms approaching.

Midterm elections often serve as a referendum on the sitting president, and this is pronounced under Trump's tenure, dominated by polarized politics. Should Democrats win the House, they can initiate probes into Trump's administration and push for legislative compromises.

While the Senate race is narrowly contested, Democrats face challenges with ideological divides, and Republicans maintain structural advantages. However, Trump's declining approval poses a significant challenge for the GOP in retaining their congressional majorities.